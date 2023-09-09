Rana decries ‘slanderous campaign’ against Sanatan Dharma

He said those indulging in such slanderous campaigns are ignorant about eternal values of righteousness, compassion, purity, mercy, patience, self restraint and forbearance, the essence of Sanatam Dharam.

According to a press note, he was addressing a religious congregation held to commemorate Bhagwat Gayan Yagya Evam Amarnath Yatra Samapan Samaroh at historic and heritage Ram Mandir at Purani Mandi here. Rana condemned the venom spilled by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin of I.N.D.I Alliance in Chennai against the Sanatana Dharma, saying this speaks how low these politicians can go to realise their evil political aspirations. The Chief Minister’s son has exposed his ignorance about over 5000 year old Dharma, which is a way of life and stands for universal brotherhood, peace, harmony, tranquility and dignity of humanity, he said.