Rana e-launches INTACH’s restoration of Oli Temple

Jammu, Mar 7: Launching the restoration project of Oli Temple at Bamyal Nagrota on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi route, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Monday exuded confidence that the revival of the link would connect the devout with their spiritual moorings.
A statement of BJP issued here said that Rana launched the project initiated by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in a virtual mode in the presence of the Convener of its Jammu Chapter S S Sawhney.
Rana said that there was a historical and religious significance of the Oli Temple at the Yogabhoomi of Nagrota and that the efforts of the revival of the original route to the cave shrine at Trikuta Hills would go a long way in seeking the spiritual bliss by the yatris and giving an economic fillip to the areas enroute.
“We have been envisioning restoration of this route and the firm resolve of the people have made it possible to undertake the yatra through the Pracheen or ancient route,” he said expressing hope that the effort would get momentum in years to come, which would be a major step towards creating pilgrims interest in the area.