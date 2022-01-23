Rana expresses grief

Jammu, Jan 23: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Yashpal Sharma, former MLC from Poonch, saying his passing away has left a vacuum in the public life.
“While Jammu and Kashmir has lost a seasoned, public spirited and dedicated politician, Poonch has lost its loved, respected and broad hearted leader who kept public service above everything," Rana said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.
In his message Rana said Yashpal Sharma was a very noble and humble man of the masses, whose death is a great loss to Jammu and Kashmir. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved members of family and his vast base of well wishers to bear this irreparable loss.