Rana expresses grief over death of 2 pilgrims

Jammu, Feb 19: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today expressed profound shock and grief over the tragic road accident at Aansu area involving a bus carrying pilgrims to Shiv Khori temple, claiming two precious lives and causing injuries to 19 others.
“My heart goes to the families who lost their dear ones in the tragic accident and prayers for all the injured for their immediate recovery”, Rana said in a statement while conveying condolences to the bereaved families. He sought immediate ex-gratia compensation in favour of next of kin of the deceased and adequate financial assistance to the injured besides specialized treatment free of cost. Rana prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved families to bear their irreparable loss.