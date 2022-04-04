Rana flags off Sukrala Mata Chadi Yatra

Jammu, Apr 4: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today flagged off Chadi Yatra from Dev Sthan Maa Sukrala at Satwari Narwal Pain here.
According to a press note, he flagged off the yatra in presence of Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation amid chanting of Bhaints and Bhajjans, hoping that the pilgrimage up to Maa Sukrala Devi Shrine in Billawar will be spiritually blissful for the devout.
Being taken out on the third Navratra every year for the past 18 years, the Yatra passes through various townships enroute its final destination with devotees joining the pilgrimage in large numbers.
Devender Rana paid obeisance at the Devi Sthan and prayed for well being of the people across the country as also in Jammu and Kashmir. “Such pilgrimages provide an opportunity to devotees to seek spiritual solace while being amid the serene atmosphere; he said and hoped that this yatra will be a harbinger of peace and tranquility between various segments of the society,”he said.