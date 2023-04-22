Rana greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr at Eidgah Sidhra

Jammu, April 22: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today exchanged Eid greetings with the people at Sidhra Eidgah and hoped this auspicious occasion would usher Jammu and Kashmir in a new era of peace, tranquility and harmony.

“Pray such festivals to be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to strengthen the bonds of inclusiveness, share our joys with others and serve the humanity”, Mr Rana said.

He met a cross section of people and hoped that such festivals are celebrated with fervor and gaiety in true traditions of the composite culture and high values the people of this part of the country are known for.