Rana hails NGOs’ role in supplementing female literacy

Srinagar, Mar 19 : Describing every effort of supplementing the efforts of promoting literacy, especially among girls, as a step towards fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Beti Padhao Desh Bachao,” senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today hailed the role of non-governmental organisations and philanthropic associations in contributing to women-led development of New India.
According to a press note, he was speaking at a well-attended function, organised by Harbans Bhalla Educational Trust (HBET) to distribute scholarships among poor segments of students. Rana hoped that private players will work in creating conditions wherein underprivileged segments of the society especially women can play their useful role in healthy growth of society after getting empowered by the ornament of education.
He acknowledged the challenges in imparting quality education in the wake of conditions obtaining due to Covid pandemic and appreciated the efforts of the HBET in switching over to online mode effectively. He sought larger coverage of targeted sections of the poor children to get benefitted under the initiative and noted with satisfaction the endeavours to enhance educational capabilities of poor girls, some.
“The Trust has been doing an appreciable and commendable role in the educational and health sectors”, Devender Rana maintained and hoped the endeavour will inspire others to take up social work in a big way. He observed that involvement of philanthropic organisations will greatly help in bringing about desired socio-economic transformation in the society and expressed the hope that haves will come forward in a big way in helping the have-nots to enable them lead harmonious and healthy lives. He particularly sought greater care and compassion for girl children.