Rana hits out at Rahul Gandhi over Cambridge lecture

Samba, Mar 5: Asking the Congress to ponder how long it can carry the political liability called Rahul Gandhi on its freak and already crumbled shoulders, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that one cannot even imagine a sitting Member Parliament and a former president of the grand old party losing a sense of proportion and defaming the country on foreign soil.
Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s recent tell-tale in Cambridge University about his sighting of a militant, say, terrorist, during his so-called Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Kashmir Valley, Devender Rana said he should have enlightened the compatriots about his ‘troubles’ and subsequent wisdom of being a ‘non-violent Tapasvi’ then and there instead of travelling beyond continents to reveal his traumas and turbulences in the ‘fairy-land’.
“Embarrassed cat scratching poles adage fits well on Rahul Gandhi, who has actually lost the nerve after finding his edifice of falsehood on Kashmir situation crumbling on the face of changed scenario”, Rana said while addressing BJP Karykartas during the party’s Booth Sashthikaran Abhiyan at Samba here this afternoon, adding that the Congress leader was so enthused and encouraged by normalcy in the Valley that he chose to venture to snow clad meadows of peaceful, serene and scintillating Gulmarg to take ride on the snow scooters. The nation had already watched Gandhi siblings playing snowballs on the end of their Todo Yatra because of the conducive situation created by the double engine governments post-2019, he added.
Rana said that Rahul Gandhi has shamed Indians by his political immaturity and hate for the nation just because it is being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To the extent of hogging headlines, it would perhaps be alright for him to behave irresponsibly but when it comes to Indian pride, the people of this great country will not forgive him. He said it is because of the mindset of Congressmen that the nation has pushed Congress to a political dustbin. Having dwindled to a bus-load of 44 in Lok Sabha, the Congress is destined to vanish in the annals of history for the treacherous role of its insensitive leaders; he said, adding that the ship of the party that ruled India for over six decades is sinking under its own weight.
“It is ironic that on the one hand, India is emerging as a world leader and on the other hand its rejected and dejected political entities are attempting to tarnish its image by their irresponsible conduct”, Rana said, hoping that the compatriots will foil all such machinations by continuing their support to the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister who believes in ‘Nation First’. The agenda set by PM Modi to lead India to peace, prosperity and progress as per his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas is becoming a reality, he maintained.