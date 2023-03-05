Rana hits out at Rahul Gandhi over Cambridge lecture

Rana said that Rahul Gandhi has shamed Indians by his political immaturity and hate for the nation just because it is being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To the extent of hogging headlines, it would perhaps be alright for him to behave irresponsibly but when it comes to Indian pride, the people of this great country will not forgive him. He said it is because of the mindset of Congressmen that the nation has pushed Congress to a political dustbin. Having dwindled to a bus-load of 44 in Lok Sabha, the Congress is destined to vanish in the annals of history for the treacherous role of its insensitive leaders; he said, adding that the ship of the party that ruled India for over six decades is sinking under its own weight.

“It is ironic that on the one hand, India is emerging as a world leader and on the other hand its rejected and dejected political entities are attempting to tarnish its image by their irresponsible conduct”, Rana said, hoping that the compatriots will foil all such machinations by continuing their support to the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister who believes in ‘Nation First’. The agenda set by PM Modi to lead India to peace, prosperity and progress as per his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas is becoming a reality, he maintained.