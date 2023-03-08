Rana joins thousands to celebrate floral Holi

Rana said the festival of colours reflects the diversity of the great Indian civilization and multi-cultural heritage. The festive spirit of Holi transcends all social barriers and beautifies the social fabric of the country; he said adding the festival also symbolizes the power of unity.

Stressing upon the crucial need of strengthening the bonds and amity and brotherhood, Rana said this has been the cornerstone of Indian ethos. He said the spiritual land of India has emanated the message of humanity from times immemorial and guided humanity to peace, prosperity and spiritual bliss. He urged the devotees, present in the congregation, to spread the message of love, peace and compassion, which, he said is imperative for national integration and promoting inclusiveness across the country and in Jammu and Kashmir.