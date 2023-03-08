Rana joins thousands to celebrate floral Holi

Jammu, Mar 8: On the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana paid obeisance at the ancient Ghar Wali Mata Temple at Agore, in Block Mathwar of Nagrota assembly constituency, prayed for peace, tranquility and harmony in the society and sought the blessings of Mata Suman Deviji, a press release said.
Devender Rana joined thousands of devotees and celebrated the floral Holi in the serene and spiritual environs of the complex.
Interacting with the devotees, he said the festival unites people with a sense of mutual love and harmony, irrespective of caste and religion. He greeted the people and prayed for the festival to bring prosperity and happiness into their lives.
Rana said the festival of colours reflects the diversity of the great Indian civilization and multi-cultural heritage. The festive spirit of Holi transcends all social barriers and beautifies the social fabric of the country; he said adding the festival also symbolizes the power of unity.
Stressing upon the crucial need of strengthening the bonds and amity and brotherhood, Rana said this has been the cornerstone of Indian ethos. He said the spiritual land of India has emanated the message of humanity from times immemorial and guided humanity to peace, prosperity and spiritual bliss. He urged the devotees, present in the congregation, to spread the message of love, peace and compassion, which, he said is imperative for national integration and promoting inclusiveness across the country and in Jammu and Kashmir.
Devender Rana said Jammu and Kashmir has a rich and glorious tradition of celebrating each other's festivals with gaiety and togetherness. This spirit has been the guiding philosophy for the people, irrespective of region and religion from times immemorial. There is an immense need not only to sustain this glorious tradition but to bequeath it to posterity for inclusive growth of the society, he added.
He hoped that everyone will play a role towards the growth of the society based on social justice and equality. This is what every religion teaches and preaches and therefore there is immense need of spreading love and strengthening brotherhood for eschewing the tendencies of division in the society.