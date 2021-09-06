Rana lauds Bharti Foundation for transforming 15 Nagrota schools

In a statement issued here, he said that the initiative had caught the imagination of academia and students who crave for expanding the outreach of the programme in the larger interest of the student community. “I am extremely delighted for having the innovative educational outreach here and hope the effort to continue under the aegis of the Bharti Foundation and with the dedication of teachers, who have indeed put in their best to make the initiative a huge success,” Rana said at the concluding ceremony of the first phase of the programme.

“With confidence I can say that the schools have reached the next level,” he said, giving credit for it to the students, teachers and the coordinators of the Bharti Foundation. Rana expressed hope that the scheme would be extended to more schools in the next phase across the constituency. He also expressed hope that the Education department would be forthcoming in extending all the required support to Bharti Foundation.

Rana expressed his gratitude to Chairman Airtel, Sunil Bharti Mittal for readily agreeing to his request made soon after his election in 2014 and launching the programme in 2016.

Referring to the key achievements of the past five years, he said that the enrollment in the designated schools swelled to 3246 in 2020-21 from 2618 in 2015-16, the girls enrollment registered a significant fillip from 41 percent to 51 percent and the involvement of teachers stepped up from 201 to 926. Rana said that the average attendance of students increased from 61 percent to 78 percent pre Covid-19 adding that external participation witnessed manifold increase from 31 to 455 during the past five years with the external awards rising from 10 to 193.