Rana lauds collective, individual initiatives to promote Dogri language

Rana observed that the death of language amounts to the death of the soul and therefore it is incumbent upon everyone—the artists, the folk singers, the scholars, the writers to play their designated role in preserve their glorious linguistic heritage in the larger interest of bringing Dogras together, irrespective of religion, region and caste”.

“For all of us it may be perhaps easy to deliver sermons but there is need for a collective and individual effort to work in this regard,” Rana said and regretted that most of the people are shying away from making use of Dogri in homes. He lamented over the growing trend of ignoring the mother tongue in the mistaken belief of English and other languages seen as a sign of modernity. Of course, there should be an intense urge to learn other languages but not at the cost of a mother tongue, he said.