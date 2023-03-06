Rana lauds philanthropic organisations for serving humanity

Jammu, Mar 6 : Lauding the philanthropic effort of non-governmental, voluntary and socio religious organisations in serving humanity and sustaining biodiversity, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today called for a greater role in minimising human sufferings.
“Philanthropic organizations can play their vital role in harmonious growth of the society”, Mr Rana said while interacting with a delegation comprising representatives of various social, religious and other organisations under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Gauraksha Samiti here this afternoon, a press note said .
BJP leader said that service to humanity is service to God and keeping this spirit alive will inspire generations to mitigate sufferings of the people, sustain biodiversity and maintain ecology. He said in the present day materialistic age, working for fellow human beings is laudable.
Rana also complimented the delegation, saying their contribution will inspire others to come forward for the service of humanity. He said it is heartening that these organisations remain always in the forefront to shoulder social responsibilities and contribute towards the betterment of the society at large. “This spirit is to be promoted in a big way and, I am sure, those associated with philanthropic causes will play their crucial role in this regard”, he maintained.
The delegation listed various issues for being taken at appropriate forums in the government for earnest consideration and favourable directions. They have been demanding waiver of Property Tax on the institutions being run by various Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) and Trusts, which work for welfare of the society. Such organizations already enjoy exemptions under Section 80-G of the Income Tax ACT, 1961.