Rana lauds philanthropic organisations for serving humanity

Rana also complimented the delegation, saying their contribution will inspire others to come forward for the service of humanity. He said it is heartening that these organisations remain always in the forefront to shoulder social responsibilities and contribute towards the betterment of the society at large. “This spirit is to be promoted in a big way and, I am sure, those associated with philanthropic causes will play their crucial role in this regard”, he maintained.

The delegation listed various issues for being taken at appropriate forums in the government for earnest consideration and favourable directions. They have been demanding waiver of Property Tax on the institutions being run by various Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) and Trusts, which work for welfare of the society. Such organizations already enjoy exemptions under Section 80-G of the Income Tax ACT, 1961.