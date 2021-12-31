Jammu
Rana meets Tarun Chugh, discusses J&K’s development
Jammu, Dec 31: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Friday met the BJP’s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh at Chandigarh, and the duo discussed organisational and political matters related to J&K.
Chugh shared this information on his official Twitter handle.
“Met senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana and thoroughly discussed organisational, political matters about J&K besides issues related to its development,” Chugh tweeted. “Devender Ranaji’s amazing political outlook, futuristic perspective, and unparalleled leadership aptitude are a source of inspiration for the BJP workers.”