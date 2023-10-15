Rana pays obeisance at Kol Kandoli temple

Nagrota, Oct 15: In the spiritually filled ambience and amid the grand festivity, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Sunday paid obeisance at Kol Kandoli temple, the first darshans of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji, on the auspicious occasion of the first Navratra, a press release said.
He prayed for peace and harmony progress across the country as also in Jammu and Kashmir.
He performed the Pujas amid recitation of Mantras and Bhaints of The Mata Rani. Interacting with the devotees, Rana felicitated the people on the commencement of Navratras and hoped this auspicious occasion to spread peace and amity and inspire people to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity and the country. He invoked blessings of Maa Durga and prayed for universal brotherhood and well-being of the people.
“Navratras are the auspicious days when we all should submit before Maa Durga, the divine mother, and seek Her blessings for all,” he said and observed that the people of Jammu were blessed to be under the footsteps of Mata Vaishno Devi that has all along showered Her blessings upon millions of devotees from times immemorial.
“We must devote ourselves to the special prayers for Mata to overcome all our difficulties", he said and hoped that Navratras will usher Jammu and Kashmir in a new era of peace and progress.
Rana also hoped that the blessings of Goddess Durga will help in inclusive growth of the society and peace across the world.