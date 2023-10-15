Rana pays obeisance at Kol Kandoli temple

“Navratras are the auspicious days when we all should submit before Maa Durga, the divine mother, and seek Her blessings for all,” he said and observed that the people of Jammu were blessed to be under the footsteps of Mata Vaishno Devi that has all along showered Her blessings upon millions of devotees from times immemorial.

“We must devote ourselves to the special prayers for Mata to overcome all our difficulties", he said and hoped that Navratras will usher Jammu and Kashmir in a new era of peace and progress.

Rana also hoped that the blessings of Goddess Durga will help in inclusive growth of the society and peace across the world.