Rana pays tributes to saint

Jammu, Feb 16:BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Wednesday exhorted the people to inculcate the spirit of selflessness and righteousness as preached by saints and sages, saying that the fellow feelings hold key to the harmonious growth of society.
Paying tributes to the saint and social reformer Guru Ravidass on his Jayanti at a congregation at Guru Ravi DassSabha here, Rana said that the best way of celebrating the occasion was to take a pledge to follow his teachings in letter and spirit and work for building a society based on the natural principles of social justice, equality, compassion, love, and togetherness.