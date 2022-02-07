Rana releases short film on Swachh Bharat

Jammu, Feb 7: Lauding the initiatives being taken to generate awareness about themes like cleanliness through various modes of communication, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Monday exuded confidence that Jammu youth will play their designated role for betterment of the society.
A statement of BJP issued here said that while releasing a short film Andhera Ujhala, Rana said that films were a powerful medium to reach out to the society with social messages.
“’Swachh Bharat’ is showcasing an inspiring story to send a message to citizens about sanitation and its linkages with public health,” he said.
Rana complimented Dharun Kesar and his team and said that there was abundant talent in Jammu in every field, and that given an opportunity they would prove second to none.
“Alongside academics, the J&K youth has been making their mark in various fields and bringing laurels at national and international levels,” he said.