Rana reminds Mehbooba of PDP’s ‘dubious role’

According to a press note, he was reacting to remarks of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, against BJP at the PDP Foundation Day. Rana while talking to the reporters said the people of Kashmir are well aware about the dubious role played by the PDP and its leadership in different forms and colours to instigate and exploit the people.

“When it suits the PDP leadership, they can go to any extent in raising communal passions, as they did in 1984 and 1987,”Rana said, recalling the years of Mufti Mohammed Sayeed as Home Minister when the national interest was hugely compromised. He said the PDP’s close links with anti-national and subversive elements, especially during 2002 and 2009 are well known. He recalled the sinister observations of the then PDP Chief who went to the extent of telling terrorists in 2002 that they need not worry as their representatives were in the Assembly.