Rana seeks deployment of special teams for containing LSD among cattle

Dansal, Aug 24: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) among milch cattle and sought constitution of special teams of veterinary officials for exhaustive survey, prompt checking and expeditious treatment of such cases.
Sharing the concern of the rural communities during his extensive visit of several villages in Panchayat Jandrah, Dhan, Nagola, Kanyala and Tarah in Block Dansal of Nagrota Assembly Constituency Rana said the immediate recourse to combat the disease is to carry out vaccination drive to contain the spread of the disease.
“The cattle rearing are almost the mainstay of the village communities and the threat of LSD is likely to cause decrease in milk production, affecting the farmers. Such a scenario will impact the overall life in both the rural and urban inhabitants due to scarcity of milk and milk produce,”he said.
He hoped that the administration will take earnest measures by deputing expert teams to the rural areas at Panchayat and Block levels, especially the most vulnerable villages to carry out animal diagnosis, generate awareness and undertake fogging in all the cattle-sheds. He said preventive measures were imperative keeping in view the alarming scenario in various states of the country. To save the cattle and to instill confidence among the farmers, mobile teams and deployment of stationary teams in the vulnerable villages is the need of the hour, he added.