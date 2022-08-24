Rana seeks deployment of special teams for containing LSD among cattle

Sharing the concern of the rural communities during his extensive visit of several villages in Panchayat Jandrah, Dhan, Nagola, Kanyala and Tarah in Block Dansal of Nagrota Assembly Constituency Rana said the immediate recourse to combat the disease is to carry out vaccination drive to contain the spread of the disease.

“The cattle rearing are almost the mainstay of the village communities and the threat of LSD is likely to cause decrease in milk production, affecting the farmers. Such a scenario will impact the overall life in both the rural and urban inhabitants due to scarcity of milk and milk produce,”he said.