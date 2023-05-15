Rana seeks exemption of toll at Ban for vehicles of Nagrota Constituency

Devender Rana hoped that the J&K UT administration and National Highway Authority will take an urgent call on this issue of immense public importance and appreciate instructions for exemption of the toll duty to the entire population of the Nagrota Assembly Constituency. Such an exemption should cover all modes of vehicles keeping in view the close proximity between Jammu and Nagrota. He said that Nagrota's economy is interlinked with Jammu and harsh measures of levying road tax will hamper this important activity.

He recalled the successful agitation of the Nagrota residents against levying of the road tax during the commissioning of the Ban Toll Plaza and said that this had resulted in the cancellation of the toll order for locals by the then Minister for Public Works. The demand of the people was as logical then as of now, he added. Rana said he has already taken up this issue with all concerned who have appreciated the genuineness of the popular public demand and hoped that necessary orders with regard to waiver of toll to the people of the Nagrota constituency will be issued earnestly.