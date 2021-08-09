Rana seeks relief for tipper, trolley owners

"The stakeholders are virtually at the brink of starvation due to joblessness and the added trauma for them is liquidation of loans which they have availed for purchase of tippers and trollies", Rana said after joining the protesters at Nagrota, according to a statement issued here.

“The Provincial President said that the hapless owners and the allied workers, who have already braved the brunt of joblessness for a pretty long time due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, can’t be abandoned by snatching from them the only source of sustenance. He hoped the government would appreciate the hardships of the owners and workers and help them out of the precarious situation they are undergoing over the months,” the statement reads.

Rana also sought process for allotment of mining blocks to be expedited, saying there should be no problem in allowing legal mining, within parameters of the set norms, not in the interest of the stakeholders but also for smooth construction business. He said non availability of extraction material especially sand has hugely impacted the construction sector that had shown signs of recovery after easing of Standard Operating Procedure.