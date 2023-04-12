Rana takes up transporters' issues with govt

According to a press note the grievances were flagged by a delegation of All J&K Transport Welfare Association led by its Chairman Ajit Singh, which inter-alia include collection of tax from all passenger commercial vehicles on quarterly basis, review of the rapid increase of fitness fee of all 15 year old commercial vehicles and re-registration of commercial vehicles under surrender permit for 20 years life in the Jammu and Srinagar districts and 25 years in rest of the districts.

Rana took up with the Lieutenant Governor in detail the issues listed by the Association that called on him here this morning.