Rana takes up transporters' issues with govt

Jammu, Apr 12: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today urged Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to look into the grievances of transporters.
According to a press note the grievances were flagged by a delegation of All J&K Transport Welfare Association led by its Chairman Ajit Singh, which inter-alia include collection of tax from all passenger commercial vehicles on quarterly basis, review of the rapid increase of fitness fee of all 15 year old commercial vehicles and re-registration of commercial vehicles under surrender permit for 20 years life in the Jammu and Srinagar districts and 25 years in rest of the districts.
Rana took up with the Lieutenant Governor in detail the issues listed by the Association that called on him here this morning.
The Lieutenant Governor assured of examining all the issues by the concerned department.
Rana highlighted the crucial role of the transport industry in Jammu and Kashmir economy, especially in maintaining the supply chain and ensuring hassle free commuting in difficult terrains and unpredictable weather conditions over the decades.
“Essentially dependent on surface transport due to lack of railways during the past over 70 years, the transport industry has maintained the life line in Jammu and Kashmir,” Rana said and referred to various interventions made by the administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in recent years for robust growth of the transport sector.