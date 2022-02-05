Ranjan appreciates Congress workers for standing up against BJP policies

In a statement issued here, Ranjan said that they had stood the test of the time against the dictatorial policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and would emerge stronger in future.

Ranjan along with other AICC observers and APROs Amee Yajnik and Sukwant Barar visited Jammu and held day-long interaction with senior functionaries of party and took stock of the ongoing membership drive of the party.