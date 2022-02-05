Ranjan appreciates Congress workers for standing up against BJP policies

Jammu, Feb 5: All India Congress Committee (AICC) PRO for J&K Ranjita Ranjan Saturday appreciated the Congress cadres in J&K for their commitment and dedication towards the party in difficult time.
In a statement issued here, Ranjan said that they had stood the test of the time against the dictatorial policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and would emerge stronger in future.
Ranjan along with other AICC observers and APROs Amee Yajnik and Sukwant Barar visited Jammu and held day-long interaction with senior functionaries of party and took stock of the ongoing membership drive of the party.
She asked the party workers to strengthen the polling booths by enrolling strong and committed party workers including women, youth, SC, ST OBC in their respective areas to strengthen the party and to carry forward the message of leadership to the electorates.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir along with all senior functionaries of JKPCC attended the meeting.