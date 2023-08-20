Rank ceremony held at GCW Udhampur

Udhampur, Aug 20: Government College for Women Udhampur organised a rank ceremony and prize distribution event to felicitate the first J&k Girls Bn NCC Srinagar.
The event, which took place at girls common room, brought together students, faculty members to recognise the hard work and commitment exhibited by the NCC cadets.
The ceremony began with the welcome address of the chief guest Prof .Anjali Mahajan,Principal of the college who was presented a bouquet from Prof Rukhsana kousar,CTO.
The programme was attended by faculty members of the college and students.
The highlight of the event was the rank ceremony, during which cadets who had exhibited exceptional leadership skills, discipline, and dedication were awarded new ranks.
The prize distribution segment of the event recognized students who had excelled in various competitions, be it cultural category or sports category, drill, or community service projects. The top-performing cadets were felicitated with certificates of excellence, medals and other rewards.
In her address, Prof Anjali Mahajan lauded the efforts of the NCC unit in grooming young individuals into responsible citizens.She further appreciated the dedicated efforts of Prof Rukhsana Kousar for her contributions towards college growth.
The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Prof Rukhsana Kousar.