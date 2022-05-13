Rashtriya Bajrang Dal holds protest in Jammu against Rahul Bhat’s killing

Jammu, May 13: The activists of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal on Friday protested against the killing of Kashmiri Pandit PM Package employee Rahul Bhat.
Led by the president, the activists of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal assembled here and protested against the killing while shouting slogans against Pakistan. They also burnt the effigy of Pakistan.
Speaking during the protest, Rakesh Bajrangi said that “We have held protest against terrorism and the government for their failure to protect the Kashmiri Migrants. Even after security, the terrorists were able to go inside the Teshil office and killed him”
He said that “We have cautioned the government to provide security to the Migrant Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir as the civilian killings have continued.”
They also warn the government, if these attacks do not stop and any kind of disturbance is created during Amaranth Yatra, then they will see it, he added.
He also said that the youth demanding weapons for self-defence should be provided.
“The government here (Jammu) has stopped the weapon licenses from the last five years with an excuse of arms scam and on the other hand in Kashmir, everyone has weapons,” he added.