Rationalisation of polling stations | DEO seeks suggestions from representatives of political parties

Udhampur, Sep 26: Saloni Rai, the District Election Officer Udhampur on Tuesday convened a crucial meeting with representatives of Political Parties here to seek their suggestions on rationalisation of polling stations.
Deputy District Election Officer, Gurdev Kumar, extended a warm welcome to the political leaders and provided them with an overview of the rationalization of polling stations in the district. He emphasised that the district has a total 626 polling stations, with a proposal for the addition of 28 new polling stations at the strategic locations.
The meeting delved into several key aspects, such as the appointment of booth-level agents by the polling parties, the draft list of polling stations aligned with Assembly constituencies, rationalization of polling stations, and potential changes in the locations of existing polling stations.