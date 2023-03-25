Ravinder Raina releases Dogri film

Jammu, Mar 25: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today released Dogri film Mouj Masti (War on Drugs) here.
According to a press note, today's programme was organised by BJP OBC Morcha State President Sunil Prajapati and his team.
Ravinder Raina felicitated the whole production team and star cast of the film.
He said, “ We should promote our Dogri Culture at every platform and they have done a wonderful job by making Dogri film on a social cause. Teenagers must understand that the habit of drug abuse not only badly affects their body and mind, but also finishes their bright future. So we should strictly say no to drugs and save our lives as well as the lives of our loved ones by spreading awareness in our surroundings.”