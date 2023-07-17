Ravinder Raina serves defamation notice to Surinder Choudhary

A statement issued by BJP said, “Choudhary’s remarks (against Raina) coincided with his (Choudhary’s) joining the National Conference after quitting BJP. He had an over year-long association with the national party. Choudhary had earlier quit the Peoples Democratic Party before joining BJP.”

As per BJP press statement, Raina, in his legal notice, sought an “unconditional apology from Choudhary within a week for his (Choudhary’s) attempts to damage his (Raina’s) reputation among the masses and the party ranks and warned of a defamation suit worth Rs 5 Cr against the politician (Choudhary) after the expiry of the deadline.”