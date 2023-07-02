Ravinder Raina triggers speculations with his one-liner

Quirky one-liner post on his social media accounts (both on Twitter and Facebook) seemingly was the way J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina chose to drop the hint that he was going to stay there at the helm of affairs in the UT.

Though neither Raina nor any party leader has chosen to explain the context of this one-liner yet it is being perceived that it’s aimed at rubbishing the speculations about the change of guard (by the party) in its J&K Union Territory unit, in the days to come.