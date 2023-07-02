Ravinder Raina triggers speculations with his one-liner

Jammu, July 2: “Tiger Abi Zinda Hai!”
Quirky one-liner post on his social media accounts (both on Twitter and Facebook) seemingly was the way J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina chose to drop the hint that he was going to stay there at the helm of affairs in the UT.
Though neither Raina nor any party leader has chosen to explain the context of this one-liner yet it is being perceived that it’s aimed at rubbishing the speculations about the change of guard (by the party) in its J&K Union Territory unit, in the days to come.
One-liner tweet (as well as Facebook post) has assumed significance as BJP president J P Nadda is going to hold a meeting of North zone states and Union Territories on July 7 in the union capital amid reports that the party is going to effect organisational changes, which may also include appointment of new BJP presidents in several states and UTs.