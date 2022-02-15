Ravinder Raina visits family of martyr ArunKatal: BJP

Kathua, Feb 15: Jammu and Kashmir BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) President RavinderRaina accompanied by other senior party leaderstoday visited the residence of martyr ArunKatal at Kathua, a statement said.
It added that ArunKatal along with others lost his precious life while serving the motherland. Seven soldiers of a patrolling party died in the high-altitude area in the Kameng sector of Arunachal Pradesh in an avalanche recently.
RavinderRaina while praising the soldiers said, “We can sleep soundly in our homes because we know that our brave soldiers are spending sleepless nights in isolation from their family members sacrificing their personal pleasures. The soldiers were providing their invaluable services to the nation when they were trapped in the avalanche. Out of those, three brave-hearts were from J&K. Vishal from ChakMalalAkhnoor and HavildarJugal Kishore from DoriDagerwere the other two brave soldiers.”
Raina said that this nation is of brave and today the whole nation is saluting these soldiers for their sacrifice. He said , “We all pray to Almighty for the Moksha to the brave souls and power to bear the loss to the near ones. BJP stands with the families in this difficult hour and is of the strong view that a soldier never dies.”
