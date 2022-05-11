Rechristen IMFA as Pandit Shiv Kumar Institute of Music & Fine Arts: BJP

In a statement issued here today, the former Member Parliament said, “With the passing of Shiv Kumar Sharma we have lost one of the major musical figures of our times. He was not only a great performer but he gave a new instrument to classical Hindustani music - the Santoor. This is an old Kashmiri instrument but Shivkumar's genius lay in improving and expanding it so as to make it fit for use in our classical music.”

“On a personal note, Shiv Kumar was the son of my music teacher in Jammu Pandit Uma Dutt Sharma, who was also a Pujari (priest) in one of our temples. He used to accompany his father to my residence when he was a boy and to begin with he became an extremely accomplished Tabla player. It was to play the Tabla that I had first sent him to Mumbai to participate in the annual music festival there. Later he switched to Santoor and the rest, as they say, is history,” former MP said.