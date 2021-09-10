Reconsider 5 August 2019 decision: Bhim to Parliament

A statement of Singh issued here said that while referring to the Notifications of 1927 and 1932, he said, “The decision cannot change ‘J&K Residents Law’ enacted by Maharaja Hari Singh and approved by the Constituent Assembly.”

Singh challenged the move of the parliament “to change the laws made by the rulers of J&K more so when the Constituent Assembly, during a debate on the ‘Constitution and Fundamental Rights’, clearly mentioned them as valid laws”.

“The parliament cannot change the Notifications of 1927 and 1932. The Notification of 1927 was amended by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1932. The law enacted in 1927 known as ‘State Subject’ in J&K was approved by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949,” he said challenging the “parliamentarians who chose to ratify Article 35-A and dared to change the Ordinance (Notification) signed by Maharaja Hari Singh”.

He said that the notification signed by Maharaja Hari Singh gave complete fundamental rights to the citizens of India in J&K enshrined in Chapter-III of the Indian constitution.

“That shows a great secular policy of the rulers of J&K and which also remained untouched by the constitution makers in India. The Kashmiri Muslims played a great and magnificent role in 1947 by rejecting the two-nation theory of Pakistan. Keeping the secular message of Kashmiri Muslims alive, Maharaja Hari Singh’s Notifications of 1927 and 1932 were adopted as part of Indian constitution while framing the constitution,” he said.

Bhim invited the law-makers in the present parliament to join the constitutional fight to “restore the letter and spirit of the constitution of India as the framers of the constitution had proposed in it (constitution).”

He said that the lawmakers in the parliament genuinely chose not to change the laws made by the rulers of J&K.

“If the Constituent Assembly, comprising senior prominent leaders from different political parties, had taken a decision to allow the Maharaja’s Notification of 1932 to stay then what made the parliament change its mind in 2019,” Bhim said and appealed the Members of Parliament to rethink the law made on 5 August 2019, changing the laws made and approved by the Constituent Assembly.