Recovery of explosives near Jammu railway station: Security forces launch search operation

Srinagar, Oct 28: Security forces on Friday launched a search operation near railway station Jammu a day after after 18 detonators were found in a drain near it.
Railway Police Jammu on Thursday claimed to have recovered 18 detonators, suspected wax type explosive material and wires near the taxi stand of Jammu railway station.
On Friday morning, railway police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel conducted a search operation at the railway station, platforms and parking areas, reports said.
They also checked vehicles and trains even as patrolling on the tracks has been intensified and sniffer dogs pressed into service.