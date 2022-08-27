Recovery of six bodies in Jammu: Police probe points towards depression, drug overdose

Noor-ul-Habib is believed to have convinced the five members of the family -- an elderly woman, her specially-abled daughter and son, another daughter and grandson -- to commit suicide as both the families were under depression due to pending court cases and medical reasons, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli told reporters here.

He said two people -- a health worker and a plumber -- were arrested for not informing police on time, which could have saved their lives.

Flanked by the four members of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed to crack the mysterious deaths in the Tawi Vihar locality of Sidhra on August 17, the officer lauded their hard work and professional investigation.

"According to our investigation, Habib moved to Jammu in 1997. He used to financially help his next-door neighbour Sakeena, who worked as a domestic help at his home. Hailing from Doda district, Sakeena was facing several court cases and two of her children were specially-abled," Kohli said.