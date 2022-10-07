Rectify improper teacher - student ratio in govt schools: AAP

She said that government should shuffle all the influential teachers sitting at same place for years so that a similar yardstick is followed for all. Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Nirmal Mahna said that education sector is one of the most important sector in society as it is considered as backbone of society and shapes the future of youth.

She said that an improper teacher student ratio in Government schools is a serious cause of concern and the condition is improper to such an extent that in some schools eight to ten teachers are posted for 20 or 30 students whereas in some schools only two to three teachers are posted against hundreds of students. "The government should devise an immediate policy for making proper the ratio of teacher student in Government schools which is also mandatory as mentioned in different provisions of Government," said Mahna.