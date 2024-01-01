Jammu, Jan 1: The Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of all the departments, Corporations, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies of the Union Territory have been asked to make voluntary contributions from their respective employees towards the Red Cross Fund, J&K.

The Red Cross Society, Jammu & Kashmir, being a voluntary organization, provides relief in the times of disasters or emergencies to the vulnerable people and communities.

“It promotes humanitarian values by sharing kindness and concern to those who are unable to care for themselves. In order to strengthen the cause of society, all the employees of the UT of J&K are impressed upon to make voluntary contribution towards the Red Cross Fund deducted at source from the salary for the month of January every year as per the slab and manner of remittance of the contribution provided in the government order issued from time to time in this regard,” an order issued by Director Finance, GAD said.

As per the matrix, the Level-13 & above employees with the grade pay in pre-revised pay of 8700 and above, will make a voluntary contribution of Rs 500; Level-10 to Level-12 employees with the grade pay in pre-revised pay of 5600-7600 will make a voluntary contribution of Rs 400; Level-6 to Level-9 employees with the grade pay in pre-revised pay of 4200-5400 will make a voluntary contribution of Rs 300; Level-1 to Level-5 employees with the grade pay in pre-revised pay of 1800-2800 will make a voluntary contribution of Rs 150 and employees up to Level-1 with the grade pay in pre-revised pay of below 1800 will make a voluntary contribution of Rs 100.

Advisors, Secretaries of Administrative Departments, HODs may contribute Rs 1000 per annum.

“This amount shall be minimum contribution per annum but the officer or official shall be free to contribute more, if he or she desires as such. The amount may be deducted at source by the Drawing and Disbursing Officers from the salary of their respective employees for the month of January, 2024,” the order mentioned.

The contribution in respect of District level offices, will be forwarded to Deputy Commissioner concerned for crediting to the account of the District Red Cross Society and the collection in respect of the provincial offices, will be remitted to the Divisional Commissioner concerned who in turn would deposit the contribution towards Red Cross Fund in the specified Account.

The collection in respect of the Secretariat and other Move offices will be credited by the DDOs to the official account number 0110010200000826 J&K Bank Civil Secretariat Moving Branch maintained by Director Finance, General Administration Department who in turn will pass on the amount so collected to the State Red Cross Society through e-transfer.

“All the Drawing and Disbursing Officers while remitting the amount in this manner will also forward the statement of deductions to the respective designated officers for the purpose of record and reference,” Director Finance said.