Refrain from recommending re-validation, waitlist cases: GAD

The GAD had issued a circular in response to recommendations being sent to them by various administrative departments with regard to the re-validation of selection and waitlists.

The GAD brought attention of the administrative departments towards Rule 14 (5) and (7) of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Rules, 2010, amended from time to time, which prescribes validity of select list and waitlist issued by the recruiting agency.

“It has been observed that the selection and waitlists are being received in the GAD for re-validation in relaxation of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Relaxation) Rules, 2010 among which most of the cases have lost their validity prior to re-organisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir,” the circular issued by the GAD reads.

It says: “The departments justify the cases on the basis of procedural delays in processing of such cases at various levels. The GAD has already issued detailed circular with regard to reference of select and waitlist cases for re-validation in relaxation of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Rules, 2010 vide circular number 38-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated 24 December 2020 and 23-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated 16 July 2021.”

Accordingly, the GAD said, “All the administrative departments are directed to adhere to the statutory provisions with circular instructions and advisories issued on the subject with advice to refrain from recommending the cases for re-validation of the selection list and waitlist in relaxation of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Rules, 2010, particularly those which have lost their validity prior to 31 October 2019 considering the change in legal framework and re-organisation of the erstwhile state.”