Register on iGOT Karmayogi portal to enhance competency: J&K govt to employees
Jammu, Nov 16: J&K government on Wednesday directed all its employees working in various departments, organizations and Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) to register themselves on the iGOT Karmayogi portal and “undertake their competency assessment to identify potential areas for improvement.”
iGOT-Karmayogi is an online learning platform developed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), as an integral part of the Digital India stack for capacity building of all government employees.
The platform enables officials to explore, acquire and certify their competencies that are critical to discharging their duties, besides, helping them to connect and collaborate across silos for more efficient execution of their responsibilities.
According to DoPT website, this platform complements Mission Karmayogi – National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) “envisioned by the government to address the changing needs and aspirations of the citizen and enhance the civil services under a national programme, anchored by an apex body headed by the Prime Minister.”
“Central to the Programme is the recognition that a fit-for-purpose government workforce requires a competency driven capacity building approach that focuses on imparting competencies critical to discharge its roles. This is achieved through a competency framework for Civil Services that will be totally indigenous to India,” it maintains.
Referring to this Programme, GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla in a circular stated that NPCSCB - Mission Karmayogi, aimed at developing potential of officers /officials and training institutes by focusing on capacity building and HR management structure in government, including regulation and governance.
“The Programme is designed to cover all government employees across departments, organizations and agencies to enhance their competencies for effective and efficient public service delivery. Instructions have been issued that all employees should take benefits of this capacity building initiative,” he said.
Accordingly, he directed all the government employees working in various departments, organizations and PSUs to register themselves on the iGOT Karmayogi portal (https://igotkarmayogi.gov.in) using their government e-mail Ids. They were asked to undertake the competency assessment on the portal to “identify potential areas that needed improvement, for enhancement of their existing competencies and acquiring new ones.”
Officially, this online platform provides anytime-anywhere-any device learning to train about 2.0 Cr users which was hitherto not achievable through traditional measures. Its content can be curated by individual government ministries or organisations in-house or through knowledge partners. Vetted content is available as training modules.