Release salary, ensure security to KP employees: Azad to Govt

The employees told Azad that the government has put their salaries on hold and forced them to re-join duties without caring for their security and life. “Hundreds of these employees last year ran back to Jammu following the targeted killings in Kashmir by terrorists. The employees delegation urged Azad to take their issues with LG Manoj Sinha administration and urge him to revoke the bond policy of migrant employees and ensure their transfer to safer places. They also said that they want bond policy from these migrant employees removed and all those sick and women employees immediately transferred to Jammu province,” the press note said. Azad assured the delegation that all of their genuine issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities and sought for immediate redressal.