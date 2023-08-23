Relief cheque handed over to family of accident victim

The assistance was provided under Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident Victim Fund to Sandiya Devi. Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Tara Mani was also present. The victim Kishore Kumar had died in a road accident at Kothian near Dogra hut Pouni.

The DDC said the objective of the fund is to provide immediate succor to the dependents/ kith and kin/ legal heirs of the person(s) killed, injured in road accidents of passenger cum private vehicles including the vehicles owned by government corporations/public sector undertakings etc.