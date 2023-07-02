Religious places unite people: Manjit Singh

Samba, July 2: Apni Party provincial president, Jammu, and former minister Manjit Singh Sunday paid obeisance at Baba Sidh Goria Nath Ji temple at Swankha.
On this occasion, Singh prayed for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
“These religious places unite people and bring the communities to each other. Religious places and festivals are best occasions when one understands the other. This diverse culture is known as India across the world that needs to be preserved, and protected,” he added.
A party spokesperson said that the former minister accompanied by prominent people of the area visited the temple and paid their obeisance at the famous Baba Sidh Goria Nath Ji Temple at Swankha.
He appreciated the organizers who made good arrangements for the devotees coming from various areas of J&K, and across the country.
Meanwhile, he said that the administration should provide free pick and drop services by deploying RTC buses for the transportation of devotees to the famous temple from the main road.