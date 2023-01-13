Rendering people landless is unfortunate: Azad

According to a press note, Azad has taken serious note of the government order regarding vacating of the state land allotted under the Roshni act and Kahcharai land by the end of current month. He said he had provided the land under Roshni Scheme as Chief Minister to poor, needy and landless for building houses and cultivation but now the prevailing regime is snatching it back that too in harsh weather conditions.

“Those who in my government were provided land to build houses or cultivate to sustain their livelihood are rendered houseless or landless in the present dispensation. This practice should end and government should be more humane in dealing with such issues,” he said.