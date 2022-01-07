Reorient priorities, promote commercial floriculture: CS

GK NEWS NETWORK
Jammu, Jan 7: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday asked the Floriculture Department to reorient its priorities and promote commercial floriculture.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Floriculture Department, Mehta underscored the need to reorient the priorities of the Floriculture Department.
He asked the department to promote commercial floriculture in addition to its development and maintenance activities for the upkeep of various parks and gardens in J&K.
Mehta advised the department to introduce suitable promotional schemes for the sector on the lines of schemes and programmes of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments while giving due consideration to the avenues of field-level convergence among the departments to enhance the income of the farmers.
“The department should strive to make floriculture in J&K the next big income source for the farmers,” he said.
Mehta asked the department to prepare a proposal in collaboration with the Agriculture Department and SKUAST to attract prospective growers for adopting floriculture as an economic activity and submit it within 15 days.
Reviewing the ongoing developmental activities at Bagh-e-Bahu Garden, he directed the conversion of the guest house building in the garden into a museum to boost the footfall of visitors.
Mehta asked the department to explore the possibilities of establishing tulip gardens at Sonamarg and Gulmarg to prolong the tourist season in J&K besides identifying other flower crops suitable to the climatic conditions of J&K.
He impressed upon the department to develop thematic gardens at each tourist place.
Mehta asked the department to undertake a study of the asset-based and corresponding proportion in the economic activity of J&K.
Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department, and other senior officers of the department attended the meeting.