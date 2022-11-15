Reservation for Pahari community won't affect Gujjars, Bakerwals: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Nov 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Pahari community will be given reservation but there will be no tampering with the reservation status already enjoyed by Gujjars and Bakerwal communities in J&K.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, LG Sinha , as reported by news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that some people are playing politics over the issue of reservation being given to Pahari community.