Residents of Kalika Colony of Jammu protest against opening of wine shop

Jammu, Apr 18: The residents of Kalika Colony in Bahu Fort today protested against the opening of a wine shop in the locality.
The locals led by Corporator Ward number 48, Sham Lal Basson held a peaceful protest demonstration against the opening of the wine shop.
The locals said that the authorities have given license to the opening of a wine shop close to the temple and residential area which will not be tolerated. The people demanded that the concerned department should review its decision as soon as possible.