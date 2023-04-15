Resolute cadre, hard work must for BJP’s big win in polls: Ashok Koul

Laying stress on adopting a proactive approach, Ashok Koul said that there is a need to assign the tasks to newly appointed members of the cells as corporation elections are around the corner and are expected to be held before the end of 2023.

He said state body members of urban and local bodies cell are mostly corporators and chairmen of various municipal committees of J&K besides senior leaders of the party and therefore it is imperative for all to gird up loins for the political contest as every single poll in the UT forms basis for the victory in the ensuing Assembly polls. He said that the Urban and Local Bodies Cell has to play a vital role in the upcoming Assembly polls, therefore, mobilizing the party cadre in the right perspective is key to the party's thumping majority in big polls in the UT viz Assembly.