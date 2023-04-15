Resolute cadre, hard work must for BJP’s big win in polls: Ashok Koul

Jammu, Apr 15: Senior BJP leader and General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul on Saturday asserted that a committed party cadre and real hard work on the ground is essential for BJP to clean sweep all the upcoming political contests in J&K.
According to a press note, he was addressing the maiden meeting of the recently framed body of Urban and Local Bodies Cell of BJP J&K, here. Koul said that the party's future in J&K is bright as in recent times it has given stellar performance even in the areas in Valley which were considered as no-go areas for the party during yesteryears.Therefore the only prerequisite now for the party’s supremacy is hard work and dedication of ground level workers, he added.
The proceedings of the meeting, chaired by Koul, were conducted by Corporator Pawan Singh, Convener Urban and Local Bodies Cell.
Laying stress on adopting a proactive approach, Ashok Koul said that there is a need to assign the tasks to newly appointed members of the cells as corporation elections are around the corner and are expected to be held before the end of 2023.
He said state body members of urban and local bodies cell are mostly corporators and chairmen of various municipal committees of J&K besides senior leaders of the party and therefore it is imperative for all to gird up loins for the political contest as every single poll in the UT forms basis for the victory in the ensuing Assembly polls. He said that the Urban and Local Bodies Cell has to play a vital role in the upcoming Assembly polls, therefore, mobilizing the party cadre in the right perspective is key to the party's thumping majority in big polls in the UT viz Assembly.
Endorsing Ashok Koul’s views, Kavinder Gupta said that the winning Corporation and Municipal Committee polls are very important for giving desirable results in the upcoming 2024 elections. He said that there is a dire need to win the elections by making all possible efforts and gaining the confidence of the people.