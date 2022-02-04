Responsibility to translate all documents vests in JKAACL: Govt

Jammu, Feb 4: The government on Friday entrusted the responsibility of translation of all government documents, in four other official languages, to the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL).
The academy would be responsible for translation of important government documents, orders, statutory orders etc into four other official languages - Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu and Hindi and their uploading on the websites.
For this purpose, the government also asked the staff of the erstwhile Legislative Council deployed in the Official Language Section of GAD to report to Secretary JKAACL with immediate effect.
Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi ordered that in pursuance of the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act 2020, JKAACL would “take immediate necessary steps for development and promotion of official languages and other regional languages of J&K".
“The academy, in supersession of all previous orders on the subject, will also be responsible for translation of important government documents, orders, and statutory orders into four other official languages - Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu and Hindi and their uploading on the respective websites through the concerned department,” Dwivedi said.
He ordered that staff of the erstwhile Legislative Council deployed in the Official Language Section of GAD in terms of Government order No 1165-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated December 24, 2020 would report to the Secretary, JKAACL, with immediate effect.
“The salary of these officials shall continue to be drawn from the GAD on submission of monthly reports of attendance,” he said.