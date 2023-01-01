Restoration of ‘democratic system’ sought

Vijaypur, Jan 1: Apni Party provincial president, Jammu and former minister Manjit Singh on Sunday demanded holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir so that the suffering of the people could be addressed.
“The J&K is under LG administration’s rule and it has discriminated against all sections of society without considering their demands. As the authorities have drastically failed to work on the ground, it has resulted in a very slow pace of developmental work,” said Manjit Singh who addressed a monthly workers’ meeting in Vijaypur.
During the meeting, Manjit Singh took a review of the party working and directed the leaders as well as the workers of different wings to work together to resolve the issues of the people by highlighting them before the authorities.
He greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir and hoped, “The new year will bring positive changes in the lives of the people who have been suffering under LG administration.”