Retd IAS officer Satish Chandra appointed as JKPSC chairman

“In exercise of powers conferred by Section 93 of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act, 2019, and S.O. 3937 (E) dated 31st October, 2019, read with Order issued in terms of sub-clause (i) of clause (c) of the Proclamation issued by the President dated 31t October, 2019, the Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint Mr. Satish Chandra, IAS (Rtd.), as Chairman, Public Service Commission for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” an order issued by the General Administration Department reads.