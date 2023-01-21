Retired ASI, his wife die in Bari Brahmana road accident

Jammu, Jan 21: A retired Assistant Sub Inspector of J&K Police were today killed in a road accident in Bari Brahmana area in Samba district.
Police said that the couple namely Surinder Kumar, ASI of Security Branch, Civil Secretariat Jammu with his wife Neema Devi were on their motorbike bearing registration number JK02BG-3937 when they were hit by a truck near Sarore Adda in Bari Brahmana.
“Both the husband and his wife got killed,” said the police.
Accordingly, a case under FIR number 11 of 2023 under section 279 and 304-A IPC has been registered at Police Station Bari Brahmana.