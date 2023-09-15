Revenue officials asked to maintain punctuality

“The Public Service Guarantee Act is a transformative instrument that directly benefits the public and its implementation must be ensured,” declared the DM. He went on to direct all revenue officials, with a particular focus on Patwaris and Girdawars, to maintain daily public hours from 10 AM to 12 PM at their respective patwarkhanas. He stressed the importance of creating an environment where the public feels accommodated and valued, insisting on punctuality within their offices.

DM Sachin Kumar Vaishya called upon the officials to wield their powers with a sense of responsibility and a positive outlook. He did not shy away from addressing specific cases of misconduct, affirming that actions were already being contemplated against those involved. Furthermore, he promptly issued strict guidelines to discourage any deviation from established procedures.

In a forward-looking statement, the DM emphasised that times are changing and the system is evolving to become more public-oriented and citizen-friendly. “In this new era, only honesty and diligence will be rewarded,” he concluded.